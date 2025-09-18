Free Tickets To Watch ANR’s Iconic Films On His 101st Birth Anniversary In theatres

Hyderabad: To honor the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary, two of his most iconic films, Dr. Chakravarthy and Premabhishekam, will be re-released with free tickets in select theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

These iconic movies will make their return to the big screen starting September 20, 2025, offering fans, particularly families and senior citizens who grew up watching ANR’s mesmerising performances, the chance to relive his timeless magic on the big screens.Tickets for the shows are now available for reservation on BookMyShow as of September 18, 2025.



The films will be re-released in several key cities, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Ongole, with more centers likely to be added. Screenings will take place at some of the region’s most popular cinemas, including Kranthi Theatre in Vizag, Swarna Palace in Vijayawada Krishna Talkies in Ongole, while one theatre in Hyderabad.



Audiences are invited to celebrate the legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao by watching their favourite films in a grand cinematic setting in their respective cities.

