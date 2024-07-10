On Wednesday, a food safety inspection at a restaurant named Vivaha Bhojanambu in Secunderabad reportedly yielded some safety and cooking-related concerns. One of them was the use of expired rice.

Hours after the media reports emerged, actor-entrepreneur Sundeep Kishan, one of the managing partners of the restaurant, issued a statement saying that only a few minor issues totally unrelated to cooking and safety were identified by the inspectors. "The issues have been addressed promptly," he added.



Kishan claimed that many of the pictures circulating on social media are not related to his kitchen at all. "Also, the rice bag without an expiry date in one of the pictures was a sealed sample from our vendor. It was intended for quality assessment and not to be used in cooking," he added.



It was also stated by Kishan that the hotel doesn't use taste enhancers, Dalda or food colours.



Request my Dear Patrons to pls check facts before buying into the

“Exaggerated Instant HeadLines Culture”



We as Team #VivahaBhojanambu have built a Loyal clientele over 8 years with our Food & Sincerity,we would never take your love for granted ♥️



*below facts can be verified pic.twitter.com/yiWt4UaDzL — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) July 10, 2024



