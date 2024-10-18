Blend of Solid Content and Superstar Moments Made Vettaiyan Successful: TJ Gananvel

In a media chit-chat, TJ Gananvel, the director of Rajinikanth’s blockbuster hit Vettaiyan, shares insights into the film’s success and his experience working with the Kollywood superstar.





“Sir is very happy,” Gananvel begins as he talks about Rajinikanth’s reaction to the film’s massive success. "He said people accept that good content with stardom.” Gananvel believes that Vettaiyan’s blend of solid content and superstar moments contributed to its triumph.



When asked about his approach to writing the script for Rajinikanth, Gananvel emphasised his responsibility to deliver a film that would match the stature of Thalaivar. “I did not want to miss any superstar moments in the movie,” he said. Gananvel drew from his experience as a journalist, understanding the public’s pulse and what would resonate with them to craft scenes that would appeal to the masses.

Balancing the presence of two superstars—Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, was not a challenge for Gananvel. “I always tried to balance Satyadev and Athiyan, not Amitabh and Rajini,” he clarified, adding, his focus was on the characters’ ideologies and ambitions.





Amitabh Bachchan’s involvement was crucial to the film. Gananvel shared that Bachchan was hesitant initially, but came on board after hearing the full story. “Bachchan sir was very contributive to the movie,” Gananvel said.

Gananvel’s motivation for choosing this script stemmed from his desire to explore the theme of encounters. “We don’t know anything about the Naxalites,” he said. “We don't know what they did.” His research led him to question the system and the concept of encounter killings.





The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, was pivotal in blending mass elements with content-driven storytelling. “Ani has the people’s pulse very much,” Gananvel praised.

Gananvel was mindful of comparing Vettaiyan to other films, such as Jana Gana Mana, which also tackled fake encounters. However, he emphasised that his film offers a unique perspective.



Gananvel’s research included studying encounter cases, Supreme Court reports, speaking to cops, human rights activists. He said he wanted to convey the human side of those affected by encounters.





When asked about blending social messages into commercial cinema, Gananvel noted that commercial doesn’t have to mean compromising on content. “I want to discuss with the audience, whoever is mainly affected,” he said.

The director revealed that both Rana and Fahadh Faasil was his first choice for the role of Patrick. “I wanted a corporate look and Rana fits that perfectly! I still remember his Baahubali look, so that negative shade is there too,” Gananvel explained.





But he revealed that Rajinikanth was not initially approached for the film. Instead, Soundarya Rajinikanth reached out to him after appreciating his previous work.

Assembling a star-studded cast, including Big B, Rajini, Fahadh, Rana, and Manju Warrier, required confidence in the script. “Everybody said that we justified all characters,” he beams.



After the success of Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Vettaiyan’s success marks another milestone in Gananvel’s career, demonstrating his ability to craft compelling stories that resonate with audiences.