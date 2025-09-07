Flying Start: Little Hearts Collects Rs 3.85 Crore in Just 2 Days

New-age romantic drama Little Hearts is off to a flying start at the box office, riding high on positive word of mouth. In just two days, the film has collected Rs 3.85 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Trade circles expect the collections to grow steadily in the coming days.

“A small film making this kind of money proves that good content alone can draw crowds—big names and star directors aren’t always necessary,” said a distributor.

The light-hearted rom-com, starring Mouli Tanuj, Shivani Nagaram, and Prashant, has resonated with young audiences. Backed by favourable reviews and strong social media buzz, the film is being hailed as a refreshing entertainer. “Director Sai Marthand has taken a familiar plot but narrated it in an engaging way, which is the key factor behind the film’s success,” added the distributor.

Earlier too, content-driven films like Committee Kurrollu and Aay proved that audiences are open to fresh stories and new talent. With Little Hearts joining that list, trade experts believe it could turn into a surprise hit at the box office.