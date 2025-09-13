Flora Saini Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is one of the most-loved shows in the Telugu states. The show is back with a fresh season, and the drama unfolds with every episode.

The eviction will be between nine contestants: Sanjana, Rithu, Shrasti Varma, Suman Shetty, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Flora Saini, Raju Rathod, and Demon Pavan. As per reports, everybody is safe except for Shrasti Varma and Flora Saini, as they are at risk. Among the two at the bottom, either Shrasti Varma or Flora Saini could get eliminated from the show.

Rumors are circulating on social media that Flora Saini has been eliminated from the show. The official confirmation of her elimination will be revealed in Sunday’s episode