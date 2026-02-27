FA9LA Dhurandhar Ft. Expanded my Audience: Flipperachi

Global rap sensation Flipperachi is all set to make his concert debut in Mumbai this March. In this conversation, he speaks about the global impact of FA9LA, blending Khaliji rhythms with hip-hop and his growing connection with Indian audiences.



Excerpts from an exclusive interview



What does performing in Mumbai for the first time mean to you?



It means a lot, really. It’s something unique when a country embraces you before you have even stepped foot in it. Performing in India will feel like closing the loop and finally connecting with the audience in real time.



The Dhurandhar ft became quite a wave. How has ‘FA9LA’ changed your life and career?



It definitely elevated things. I have had hits before, but this one expanded the audience globally. It opened new doors, new markets, and introduced Khaliji hip-hop to listeners who may not have heard it before. And that's been my motivation since the beginning.





What can fans expect from your live show in terms of energy and vibe?



High energy, definitely. That’s the main thing. I plan my shows to be built around movement and interaction with everyone sharing the space. I don't feel like I am just performing my songs, it feels like I am creating a moment for the both of us.



How do you blend Middle Eastern influences with global hip-hop sounds?



It’s always been intentional and instinctual with DJ Outlaw and I. With how we naturally fuse Khaliji rhythms and melodies with hip-hop structure and production. Over time, that blend became our signature sound and tells our story.



After Dhurandhar, are you interested in doing more work in Indian entertainment?



Definitely. It’s important to me that it’s something that feels authentic. I see a lot of potential in cultural collaborations. I actually have a few collabs in the works already, and I am excited to reveal them soon.



How do you think the rap scene has changed globally and in India? How do you position this genre of music?

Rap has become more global than ever and has always been a language that the people understand. It never fails to inspire me when I see artists blending local sounds with rap instead of copying one formula. That’s what makes it powerful to me now, the authenticity of it. Where we can hear your story and I see that happening in India as well.