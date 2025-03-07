Flashback Friday: 7 Times When Vijay Deverakonda’s Stylish Looks Left Us Mesmerized

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most talented and charming stars in the film industry. Apart from his magnetic and powerful screen presence, his fashion sense is one of the most talked-about aspects of his persona. The way he makes even casual wear look effortlessly stylish is an art only he can master. His signature charm, chiseled physique, and love for beanies elevate his fashion game, making every outfit look effortlessly cool. Whether it’s street style or beachwear, he never fails to impress. Let’s take a look at seven times Vijay Deverakonda stunned us by nailing the ultimate style game!

Casual and Calm Vijay Deverakonda looked effortlessly cool in a brown casual t-shirt, his heavy beard and messy hair adding to his rugged, handsome, and relaxed charm.





Beanie by the Beach Vijay nailed the street-style look, but this time, he rocked it on a beach! He wore a blue checked shirt with half buttons open over a white tee, black glasses, and his signature beanie swag.



Flexing the Phsyique Flaunting your well-built physique is also fashion! Vijay looked absolutely sexy and hot while flexing his physique in the water, rocking a stunning earring with effortless charm.



Effortlessly handsome Vijay looked effortlessly handsome in a black open shirt layered over a grey tank, pairing it with a unique neon green beanie. This bold combination showcased his cool, unconventional style perfectly.







Layering Like a Pro Vijay is the master of relaxed yet stylish looks! He stunned in a light brown linen shirt layered over a white tee, flaunting his signature chain and effortlessly stealing the show.











Mastering Jackets, Beanies, and Accessories

This look is proof of Vijay's undeniable love for beanies and jackets. He rocked a thick black jacket over a creamish woolen sweatshirt, pairing it with his iconic beanie and sunglasses, creating the perfect winter wear statement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcP6AVUBKVj/?igsh=YzdxbzZ3M2E3Y292



Light but Stylish

Vijay wore a pink and blue checked shirt over a white round-neck t-shirt, pairing it with black jeans. This effortlessly stylish combo made for the perfect summer travel look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs3zPiJBJiW/?img_index=2&igsh=MXNzYzl5Ym1tNDVhdg%3D%3D



