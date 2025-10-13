Fitness Trailer Reveals Post-Pregnancy Routines Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has discussed the post-pregnancy fitness routines of actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.



Both the Kalki 2898 AD star and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress have incorporated Pilates sessions into their postpartum recovery, the trainer revealed. Rebuilding strength, improving core stability, posture, and flexibility are their primary focus. Going by her words, the Deepika-Alia duo also attach importance to mental well-being.



Allu Arjun's untitled film (AA22xA6), Shah Rukh Khan's King, Tiger Vs Pathaan, and Pathaan 2 are among Deepika's upcoming projects.

She is not part of Prabhas' Spirit and Kalki 2. Alpha and Love & War are among Alia's upcoming movies.

