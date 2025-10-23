Fitness Icon Krishna Shroff Shines in Ivory Lehenga as Partner Abdul Azim Badakhshi Stuns in Black

Krishna Shroff emerged as the ultimate showstopper this Diwali, captivating everyone with her ethereal presence in a stunning ivory lehenga that perfectly embodied festive elegance. The ensemble was a showstopping piece in traditional craftsmanship, featuring a luxuriously flowing skirt embellished with intricate embroidery, shimmering embellishments, and exquisite metallic threadwork that caught the light with every move. Her choice of a contemporary square-neck blouse with sheer sleeve detailing and ornate embellished borders added a modern twist to the classic silhouette, while a delicate transparent dupatta completed the look with effortless grace. Krishna accessorized with statement Kundan jewelry that elevated the entire ensemble, proving once again why she's fast getting a reputation of being a fashionista, along with a fitness icon and entrepreneur.

Perfectly complementing Krishna's radiant ivory ensemble, was her partner Abdul Azim Badakhshi, who brought his own brand of sophisticated charm in an all-black traditional look that exuded power and elegance. His choice of a subtly shimmering black sherwani paired with coordinating trousers created a striking contrast against Krishna's lighter palette, while polished black formal shoes added the finishing touch to his dapper appearance. The duo's coordinated yet distinct styling choices, showcased their understanding of couple fashion done right, with neither overshadowing the other, and instead creating a harmonious visual narrative that spoke of sophistication and style. Azim’s contemporary take on traditional menswear, with its hint of shimmer perfect for the festive season, proved that modern couples can honor tradition while making bold fashion statements.



Check Out their Striking Looks Below:











Together, Krishna and Azim presented a picture of contemporary elegance, embodying what it means to be a true power couple in today's fashion landscape. Their Diwali looks weren't just about wearing beautiful clothes. They were a statement about celebrating heritage with confidence, embracing personal style, and understanding the art of complementary dressing.

The monochromatic contrast of ivory and black, created a visually stunning aesthetic that was both timeless and on-trend, while their choice of traditional silhouettes with modern details, reflected the evolving nature of festive fashion in India. As images of the couple circulated across social media, one thing became crystal clear - Krishna Shroff and Abdul Azim Badakhshi defined what festive fashion goals should look like for the modern-day couple.