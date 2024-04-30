Pushpa The Rule First Single, Details Inside

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have announced that they will release the much awaited first single from the movie tomorrow.

The first song from the movie titled 'pushpa pushpa' will be released at 5:04 PM tomorrow in six languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

Mythri Movie Makers has said in a post on X, "Sensational surprise, Sensational song #Pushpa2FirstSingle out tomorrow at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali. #PushpaPushpa chant all the way A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."