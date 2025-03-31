“Pan-India ki Asli Queen isiliye bolte hai isko…” – First reactions hail Rashmika Mandanna’s stellar performance in Sikandar!

With back-to-back blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Chhaava, and now Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna has cemented her place as Pan-India’s No. 1 heroine. Time and again, she wins hearts with her impeccable performances, and Sikandar is no exception. From her captivating screen presence to her breathtaking beauty, Rashmika shines as the soul of the film.

Now that Sikandar has hit the screens, netizens are showering love on Rashmika, praising her magnetic performance. Here’s what they have to say:

“Sikandar ki jaan hai boss! ❤️ Every film Blockbuster performance deti hai Rashmika”

“Rashmika in Sikandar? Simply heartwarming. From the moment she comes on screen. Matlab, dil melt hogaya usse dekh kar #Sikandarni”

“Sikandar watched! Gots to say Rashmika is truly the heart of the film ❤️”

“Pan-India ki asli Queen isiliye bolte hai isko. Ek saal mein three blockbusters go girl Rashmikaaaa🔥”

“Rashmika’s smile, the Holi entry! How does she do it every single time? Dil uska hi hai😭❤️”

Riding high on the success of Sikandar, Rashmika has an exciting lineup ahead, including Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Kubera. With every project, she continues to prove why she’s one of the most loved stars in the industry!