Finserv Dhuniverse, with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, to Unveil ‘Voice of Nation’ on March 31

Hyderabad: Finserv today announced the grand culmination of Dhuniverse, its digital-first music talent platform, with the finale set for March 31, in Mumbai. The event will unveil the ‘Voice of the Nation’ in the presence of legendary composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Over the past six months, Dhuniverse has emerged as a credible, technology-led pathway for music discovery, enabling over 60,000 aspirants – from metros to deep geographies – to audition through audio and video submissions and be discovered by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The grand finale will feature live performances by ten finalists and one wild-card entrant - all shortlisted by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The winner will be offered the opportunity to co-create the sonic identity with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and create an independent album with Zee Music Company. “We owe it to the nation and our people to invest in creating platforms that harness potential and create new role models. We continue to invest in platforms across performing arts, sports, technology and culture, and Dhuniverse is one of our long term commitments. The response we have received in Year 1 gives us the tailwinds and the courage to make this even bigger and better in Year 2,” said Manav Mianwal, President – Digital Platforms.





Speaking on the initiative