Finserv Dhuniverse, with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, to Unveil ‘Voice of Nation’ on March 31
One of India’s largest digital-first music talent searches to discover its winner
Hyderabad: Finserv today announced the grand culmination of Dhuniverse, its digital-first music talent platform, with the finale set for March 31, in Mumbai. The event will unveil the ‘Voice of the Nation’ in the presence of legendary composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Over the past six months, Dhuniverse has emerged as a credible, technology-led pathway for music discovery, enabling over 60,000 aspirants – from metros to deep geographies – to audition through audio and video submissions and be discovered by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The grand finale will feature live performances by ten finalists and one wild-card entrant - all shortlisted by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The winner will be offered the opportunity to co-create the sonic identity with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and create an independent album with Zee Music Company.
“We owe it to the nation and our people to invest in creating platforms that harness potential and create new role models. We continue to invest in platforms across performing arts, sports, technology and culture, and Dhuniverse is one of our long term commitments. The response we have received in Year 1 gives us the tailwinds and the courage to make this even bigger and better in Year 2,” said Manav Mianwal, President – Digital Platforms.
Speaking on the initiative
Shankar Mahadevan said, “What stood out to me about Dhuniverse was the intent to find and elevate musical talent from all corners of India. The digital‑first approach has made participation genuinely inclusive, bringing forward exceptional voices that deserve to be heard.”
Ehsaan Noorani added, “The range, depth and commitment we witnessed during evaluations were extraordinary. The quality of talent coming from across the country has been truly inspiring.”
Loy Mendonsa said, “India has always had immense musical talent. Dhuniverse created a platform where musicians could step forward and be discovered. It has been a deeply rewarding experience, and I look forward to the finale."
Dhuniverse - A digital-first, inclusive talent platform
Dhuniverse was launched as a nationwide music discovery initiative designed to identify, nurture and celebrate emerging talent. Built on a robust digital framework, it offers a rigorous and transparent evaluation process, open to singers and musicians across age groups – without the limitations of physical auditions.
Strong national response
Entries opened on November 7, 2025, and closed on January 8, 2026, receiving over 60,000 submissions – achieved without television amplification or hi-decibel mass campaigns. The platform ensured equal opportunity for participants from small towns, villages and major cities alike.
Mentorship and selection by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
A rigorous and multi-layered evaluation process narrowed entries to the top 100 contestants, who were mentored and assessed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy through a digital episodic format. From this pool, 10 finalists and a Wild Card were selected.
Grand Finale on March 31
The finalists and a wild-card entrant will perform live in an on-ground event Mumbai on March 31, with the event being streamed nationwide. The winner, selected by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, will:
· Record an independent album with Zee Music Company
· Collaborate with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy on a Spotify release
· Co-create the Anthem as the Season 1 ‘Voice of Nation’
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story