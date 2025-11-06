Finally! Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan In One Frame

The moment all the movie buffs have been waiting for has arrived. After a long wait of 46 years, Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan, the stalwarts of Indian cinema are reuniting for a movie. Titled Thalaivar 173, the film will be helmed by Sundar C and bankrolled under the Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) banner. The film will be released by Red Giant Movies likely around Pongal 2027.

“This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike,” read a statement releases by RKFI.



It may be recalled that Sundar .C last directed Rajinikanth’s blockbuster ‘Arunachalam’ and Kamal’s critically acclaimed ‘Anbe Sivam’.



Kamal Haasan had hinted about the upcoming project during the SIIMA Awards in a witty remark, saying, “We were united long ago, but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together.”



Now, with the two legendary actors coming together on the big screen, the movie will not only be a visual feast for the fans of the duo but also expected to rewrite box office history.

