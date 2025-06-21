Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date Locked

The long-awaited historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is finally set to hit theaters on July 24, 2025.

Touted as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious period dramas, the film showcases Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen warrior avatar, playing the rebellious outlaw Veera Mallu who dares to defy the mighty Mughal Empire.



Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film is being crafted with grand vision and precision. Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi is also onboard, contributing creatively to this magnum opus.

The post-production work is currently in full swing, with the team focused on delivering uncompromised cinematic quality.



Music maestro M.M. Keeravani has composed the soundtrack, which has already made waves. Four songs have been released so far, all of which received overwhelming responses from fans. His background score is expected to elevate the narrative to greater heights.

The film also features Bobby Deol in a key role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and an impressive ensemble cast. The visuals are being handled by ace cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar V.S., while editing duties are carried out by K.L. Praveen.

Presented by A.M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, the team is now gearing up for the release of the theatrical trailer, which promises to create a massive impact.



With the release date officially locked, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is poised for a grand arrival on July 24, aiming straight for the hearts of movie lovers across the country.