Theatre Is the Final Destination

PVR INOX, India’s largest multiplex chain, in proud collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures, is celebrating the roaring success of Final Destination: Bloodlines — the latest chapter in the beloved horror franchise. Currently running in theatres across India, the film has already witnessed an impressive 1.8M admissions at PVR INOX locations alone, with a strong national occupancy of 30%.

The film, which traces the chilling origins of the Final Destination universe, is capturing the imagination of fans old and new. As a prequel, Bloodlines brings with it not only fresh terror but also a deeper dive into the mythology behind the franchise’s most dreaded truth: death always finds a way. With Bloodlines, the visual storytelling reaches new heights of intensity. The film’s meticulously crafted death sequences, a hallmark of the franchise — are brought to life with stunning visual effects that are not only graphic, but deeply immersive. Each frame is designed to provoke gut-punching reactions: the tension is palpable, the buildup relentless, and the final moments often jaw-dropping. On the big screen, these sequences do more than shock; they surround the viewer, making every razor-sharp detail, shadow, and sound impossible to escape. It’s horror that feels physical, unavoidable, and disturbingly real — the kind of cinematic experience that only a theatre can contain.



Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said "At PVR INOX, we have observed a significant and growing enthusiasm among our audience for Hollywood content, as demonstrated by the strong response to Final Destination: Bloodlines. This surge is not driven solely by nostalgia but by a genuine appetite for high-quality, engaging international thrillers. It reinforces our belief that theatres remain the premier destination for experiencing such intense and immersive storytelling. We are committed to bringing diverse and compelling content to our viewers, ensuring that cinema continues to be a powerful and captivating entertainment medium.”



Denzil Dias, VP and MD, Warner Bros. Pictures India, said, “Final Destination: Bloodlines isn't just a film— it's a visceral, collective experience that comes alive through the gasps, silence, and shared adrenaline of packed cinemas. India has become the third-highest grossing international market, with the film earning ₹68 crores in just three weeks, —and still climbing; making it the second-highest grossing Hollywood horror release ever in the country.”



“We’re deeply grateful to our partners at PVR INOX, whose world-class theatres—contributing over 50% of box office revenue—delivered the film’s thrills with unmatched quality and comfort. The film's availability in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu reflects our commitment to reaching audiences across India, and the overwhelming response from our audience demonstrates the universal appeal of great storytelling that transcends language and geography" he added.



PVR INOX cinemas have amplified the viewing experience by delivering this high-stakes thriller in their most immersive formats — with surround sound, pristine projection, and the atmospheric gravitas that only the big screen can offer. In a time when digital streaming dominates, the success of Bloodlines reaffirms one enduring truth: some stories are built for the theatrical canvas.



From bone-chilling set pieces to meticulously orchestrated dread, the film delivers an edge-of-the-seat experience that thrives in a communal setting — the gasps, the tension, the thrills all shared in real-time with a theatre full of fellow viewers.



With shows running strong and more viewers lining up each day, Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its theatrical dominance in the coming weeks. Don’t miss your chance to witness the fear unfold — on the screen it was born for.



Because in the end, Theatre is the Final Destination.

