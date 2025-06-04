Filmnagar Police Detain One Person in Kannappa Hard Disk Missing Case

Hyderabad: Filmnagar police on Monday detained one Raghu, staffer with a courier service, in connection with the disappearance of a hard disk containing VFX footage from the upcoming mythological film ‘Kannappa’. The disk went missing while in transit through the courier agency.

The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead and features cameos by Prabhas and Mohanlal.

A source said that the police had logs tracking the parcel’s movement. “We are building the timeline of events. All digital evidence linked to the shipment have been preserved,” a source said.

It was alleged that Raghu had gained access to the disk either directly or through a third-party courier link and handed it over to one Charithra Reddy. Police recorded his statement on video for further investigations.

24 Frames Factory, the production house, is said to have backed up most of the data. It filed a complaint as the hard disk went missing.

The production house claimed that actor Manchu Manoj, who is in a dispute with Vishnu Manchu, was involved in the disappearance of the hard disk, but did not name him in the FIR.