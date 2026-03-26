Filmmaker Srinu Vaitla Files Complaint Over Multi Crore Land Deal

Telugu film director Srinu Vaitla, known for hits like Venky and Dookudu, has approached the Hyderabad police after allegedly falling victim to a real estate fraud involving approximately 11.59 acres of land in Vikarabad district. According to the complaint filed at the Central Crime Station, the director and his niece, named P. Sweetha, were reportedly cheated of nearly Rs 7.2 crore by a group of individuals who posed as legitimate landowners.



The incident dates back to 2019 when a group of seven people, allegedly assisted by two real estate brokers, approached the filmmaker at his residence. They presented forged ownership documents for agricultural land in Kadmoor village and persuaded the duo to purchase it. Trusting the documents, the filmmaker and his niece made large payments via cheques and even completed the registration of five sale deeds at the sub-registrar office.



The deception came to light in June 2025 when the Vikarabad collector issued notices following High Court orders regarding the ownership of the same plots. Investigations revealed that the sellers were not the lawful owners of the property. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.



As per reports, authorities are currently verifying the transaction documents to initiate further legal action against the accused.

