 Top
Home » Entertainment

Film Stars Hail History Makers: Team India's Maiden Cricket World Cup Glory celebrated

Entertainment
3 Nov 2025 9:25 AM IST

From Bollywood heavyweights to other film stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, they expressed immense pride, hailing the team's grit, spirit, and world-champion performance.

Film Stars Hail History Makers: Team Indias Maiden Cricket World Cup Glory celebrated
x
India's players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Team India's historic maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory has resulted in a mood of jubilation. The nation's film fraternity showered the 'Women in Blue' with praise. From Bollywood heavyweights to other film stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, they expressed immense pride, hailing the team's grit, spirit, and world-champion performance.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X