Sikander stresses on return to the rule of rajas

Sikander

Starring: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Neha Iyer, Anjini Dhawan

Direction: A.R. Murugadoss

Thank you, Murgadoss, for summing it all up in 150 minutes. Thanks again for giving us the belief that all is not lost and we still have well-muscled Good Samaritans who are willing to go out of the way and help the impoverished. Thank you, Murgadoss, for telling a naïve polity that even after the abolition of privy purses, the rajas have hearts way larger than the palaces they have inherited and are willing to reach out with their inheritance to the laity. Thanks again for telling us subtly how the goodwill of the maharaja of yore is far superior to the power of the sovereign state. The film also takes a fresh look at a corrupt politician and his unholy nexus with a police officer, whose efficiency is what filmmakers from the south find opportune to present a new ‘Sikandar’ who carries out the wealth of ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

Our Sikandar is not only Prem with ‘dhan’ aplenty, he is also ‘Bhaijan’, ‘Tiger’, the energetic ‘Bodyguard’ who is always willing and ready to kick the ‘Dabangg’ image. What more do his fans want? Also, there is a likelihood that the fan base would alter drastically. Thank you for that too, Murgadoss. Those following your brilliance in the space of mainstream cinema may well have forgotten the ‘Ghajini’ you gave us. This Id, you have reiterated your mastery in recreating that fine art of accurately reading the pulse of the audience. The viewer gains watching this amazing piece of high adrenaline action that satiates the collective expectation of the Bollywood addict who shuns ‘Lucifer 2’ to savour this piece of art.

On a luxury flight, Sikandar pre-empts a sexually aroused political heir Arjun Pradhan (Prateek Babbar). He saves former pornstar Monica (Neha Iyer) from Pradhan’s lewd advances. Dad minister Pradhan (Satyaraj — ‘Katappa’ to the uninitiated) and son Arjun are on the prowl, seeking revenge. Their accomplice in ensuring that our free-wrestling Sanjay (Salman Khan) no longer goes about with mid-air stunts is Inspector Prakash (Kishor). He has to first deal with the firewall wife of Sanjay Saisri Rajkot (Rashmika). After some amazing show of strength, Saisri falls victim to a shootout at Rajkot. Good v/s Bad is not enough fodder for our conscious Murgadoss. There is therefore the super-impossibility of the noble cause for organ transplantation. Saisri lives after her death through her transplanted body parts. Her lungs go to Kamrudin (Ayan Khan), eyes to Vydehi (Kajal Agarwal) and heart to Nisha (Anjini Dhawan). So good is the sense of drama for the filmmaker that he does not just leave the recipients with their ailments but also has huge baggage. So Kamruddin is impoverished, an orphan with no shelter. Nisha not only has an ailing heart but also a broken one. Vydehi has an optic challenge and liver and her matrimonial family is shockingly myopic about women empowerment and gender equality. Having positively introduced the noble cause of organ transplant, Murgadoss now realises that he can not only take the horse to the pond but he can also financially assist and supervise the product of his benevolence. Our brawl-heart combo is also an emotional supporter and an angel investor.

Goodman is constantly challenged by the evil forces, probably inspired by the thematic thread of our epics of the inspirational Murgadoss, which is ‘Bhaijan’ Sikandar alias Sanjay Rajkot against Pradhan and Arjun, the main perpetrators. There is yet another social evil. The talented filmmaker seeks to address: Environmental pollution. We have Virat Bhakshi (Navabshah), who is polluting the environment around Dharavi. The filmmaker moves from polluter pays to pay the polluter. You almost see in the scion of Rajkot an echo of ‘Sambhavami Friday Friday’.

It is believed that a person perceives the world from his standpoint. A goodman sees the world as good and bad is constantly identifying evil. Murgadoss can therefore justifiably build a man as perfect as Sikandar. Maybe with the coming of freedom, we have lost the grandeur of kings. Murgadoss pitches strongly to go back to the time of benevolent kings. He chooses a perfect actor and a great villain and builds around an internal clash of good and evil to point out that we must rethink the futility of our contemporary, democratic polity and return to the roots of dharma to the rajas.

Obviously, Salman Khan is one of the horses that the filmmaker bets on. Salman brings to ‘Sikandar’ for Murgadoss what he brings to every filmmaker. You cannot but join the ‘Prem Dhivane’ club. The Id cracker is a Salman show but set to perfection by Murgadoss.