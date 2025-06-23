Female Powerhouse Yami Gautam's formula: Prefer A Script, Not Narrations”

Yami Gautam, known for consistently taking on challenging and unconventional roles, continues to carve her niche in the industry with a process that is as disciplined as it is passion-driven. From portraying an intelligence officer in Uri to a visually impaired woman seeking justice in A Thursday, Gautam has built a reputation for roles that defy the standard Bollywood heroine mold.

Speaking about her method of choosing films, Yami revealed her grounded approach that places story over stardom. “I always tell my producers and whenever I’m reading a script, I say, for me, it's not important that I’m leading or I’m the protagonist of the film or I’m headlining a film… of course, the role is really important for me but the script is the hero,” she shared. “I work, if the film works, if the script works, and that has been my bible ever since I realised what it is that has worked for me.”



Unlike many actors who rely on verbal narrations, Gautam stands firm on her preference for reading scripts in their entirety. “In fact, reading a script, not taking narrations… I don't take narrations, no matter what, I will never say yes to a film basis narration. That’s just the way my process is.,” she added.



Yami also brings a unique sense of focus to her sets. During filming, she uninstalls all non-essential apps from her phone to eliminate distractions and stay immersed in her character. This discipline and clarity reflect in her powerful on-screen performances and growing list of critically acclaimed films.

