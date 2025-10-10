Fauji Latest Update: Release Date Locked!

Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in showbiz; he has been finishing the pending shoot of his upcoming movies. One movie among them is Fauji, which is one of the most awaited movies of the year.



According to reports, Prabhas has completed sixty percent of the shoot. The film is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The makers of the movie are aiming to release it next year (2026) in August.



Prabhas last appeared in Kalki 2, and the film performed well at the box office. He is yet to start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

On his birthday (October 23), Pournami will hit the cinemas as a re-release. Baahubali: The Epic releases on October 31.

