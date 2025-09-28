Father-Son Duo Mohan Babu, Manoj Babu Share the Villain's Page

It’s a rarity in Tollywood to see a father and son portraying villainous roles simultaneously. While Manchu Manoj recently surprised audiences with his dark portrayal of a black magic practitioner in Mirai, his father—the legendary actor Mohan Babu—is all set to return to the screen as a formidable antagonist in the upcoming film The Paradise, starring Nani.



“This is the first time something like this is happening in Tollywood,” says acclaimed writer Gopi Mohan. “Manchu Manoj essaying a dark role in Mirai is a first in his career, while Mohan Babu garu was the most sought-after villain from the 1970s to the ’90s. He took on big stars like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Sobhan Babu, and later, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh. He was exceptionally talented and showcased a wide range of negative roles, carving a unique space for himself in Telugu cinema.”

When asked about the strained personal relationship between the father-son duo, Gopi Mohan refrained from commenting. “I can’t talk about their personal differences, but it’s quite interesting for audiences to see both of them embracing antagonist roles on the big screen at the same time.”

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks Mohan Babu’s comeback after a long hiatus. The film is said to reintroduce the vintage Mohan Babu persona—powerful, intense, and unforgettable. “He’s looking great in this new avatar,” Gopi Mohan notes. “Mohan Babu has delivered several iconic performances in negative roles, including his fiery portrayal of Lord Yama in S. S. Rajamouli’s Yamadonga.”

On the other hand, Manchu Manoj has also announced his next project, David Reddy—an intense historical action drama set during the British era between 1897 and 1922. “He has earlier played lead roles in films like Bindass, Donga Dongadi, and Potugadu, before hitting a lean patch,” Gopi Mohan observes. “Manchu is younger and has time to explore all kinds of roles, but right now, it’s refreshing to see him take on something darker.

With both father and son diving into villainous roles at this point in their careers, fans are excited to see how this unusual parallel plays out on the silver screen.