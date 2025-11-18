Farrhana: From Unknown to Fan Favorite, Is She the Bigg Boss 19 Winner?

Bigg Boss 19 has been in the news since Abhishek Bajaj’s eviction, with netizens calling the show a scripted one. Amidst all the debates and controversies surrounding the season, one particular contestant has emerged as a fan favourite.



Do you know Farrhana is among the most talked-about participants currently? She has become a popular contestant in the House on the back of her spontaneity and spark.

The buzz on social media is making the rounds that Bigg Boss 19 belongs to Farrhana. The rise in her currency has been nothing short of a surprise in recent days.



The viewer base of the show had no clue who she was when she entered the house, but now she has become the most liked contestant of BB19. Let’s wait and see who will clinch the trophy of BB19.

