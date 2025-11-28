 Top
Farrhana Bhatt Will Not Win BB19, Predicts The Khabir

28 Nov 2025 2:44 PM IST

Farrhana Bhatt won't be winning BB19.

Farrhana Bhatt.

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is all set to take place on December 7. Currently, there are eight contestants in the house fighting to clinch the trophy of BB19. Meanwhile, people are betting big time on who will be the winner of the show after surviving three months of ups and downs in the house.

Did you know Farrhana Bhatt? Yes, she is one of the popular contestants in the house. Sorry to tell you this, Farrhana Bhatt won't be winning BB19.

Khabir, who shares every tiny update of BB19, put out a tweet that said, "It's prediction time on #TheKhabir Prediction no.1: #FarrhanaBhatt will not win #BB19."

Here is the tweet for you; take a look at it:





Who do you think will win BB19? Let us know in the comments section below.

