Farrhana Bhatt Will Not Win BB19, Predicts The Khabir

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is all set to take place on December 7. Currently, there are eight contestants in the house fighting to clinch the trophy of BB19. Meanwhile, people are betting big time on who will be the winner of the show after surviving three months of ups and downs in the house.



Did you know Farrhana Bhatt? Yes, she is one of the popular contestants in the house. Sorry to tell you this, Farrhana Bhatt won't be winning BB19.



Khabir, who shares every tiny update of BB19, put out a tweet that said, "It's prediction time on #TheKhabir Prediction no.1: #FarrhanaBhatt will not win #BB19."



Its prediction time on #TheKhabri



Prediction no. 1#FarrhanaBhatt will not win #BiggBoss19 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 26, 2025













Who do you think will win BB19? Let us know in the comments section below.