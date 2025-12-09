Farrhana Bhatt: Gaurav Khanna did not deserve to win Bigg Boss 19.

The explosive finale of Bigg Boss Season 19 took place on December 7th. Gaurav Khanna was announced as the winner, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the 1st runner-up. As the fans celebrated his victory, not everyone shared the same reaction-including Farrhana, who has since spoken about her feelings toward the results.



Farrhana was quite candid about the result in her exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble post the grand finale and shared that she is very disappointed that Gaurav has won. In fact, she went on to say that Gaurav did not deserve Bigg Boss 19 winner, and the primary reason behind that was his gameplay.



Farrhana, who was being loved the most during the entire season for her strong personality and strategic moves inside the house, cited that Gaurav’s performance was at variance and he didn’t carry all the qualities required for such a prestigious title. She said though Gaurav might have won the hearts of many viewers because of his cool nature and pleasant personality, his game wasn’t worth matching the intensity and stamina required for being the winner of the show.



The actress said, "Bigg Boss game isn't about popularity or playing gracefully; it's about strategy, making big moves, and surviving the various twists and challenges tossed their way this season." Farrhana noted that in her opinion, some contestants were far grittier and had a greater game sense compared to Gaurav, with her thinking his win was more about public votes than the strategic play inside the house.



As Farrhana's comments on Gaurav's win did raise eyebrows, they also tend to explain the high level of competition and complex dynamics that prevailed within Bigg Boss. There were many power shifts, with dramatic confrontations and alliances testing their survival instincts through the season. Farrhana was noted for her fiery attitude and strategic plays that kept her as one of the strongest contenders toward the title.



In the same interview, Farrhana also mentioned that she was not really surprised by the outcome, but was disappointed nonetheless, since she had done well in the game and put so much effort into it. She finished by saying that Gaurav had his brilliant moments, indeed, but still insisted that his journey did not call for his win. Now that Bigg Boss 19 is officially over, there is much to talk about regarding Gaurav's win and Farrhana’s candid response. Undoubtedly, fans of both contestants would argue the validity of Farrhana’s remarks, but her honesty has sparked conversation on what truly makes a Bigg Boss winner.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from Deccan Chronicle