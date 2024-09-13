Faria Abdullah looks fit and glamourous in Mathu Vadalara 2

It looks like the young actress Faria Abdullah has worked on her body and was looking fit in a cop role in her latest release ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’. “She has surely worked on her body and gone in for a makeover and looked pretty in the movie,” says a distributor. He claims that the lanky actress would have realized that looking stylish is more important to grab more offers in Tollywood. “She has understood that screen presence scores over talent and makes a mark in Telugu movies and she has done the right thing,” he adds.

The Hyderabadi girl made her debut with ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ opposite Naveen Polishetty and began her stint in Tollywood with a comic-caper. ‘She played a lawyer and friend of Ravi Teja in ‘Ravanasura’ but it bombed at the box office. She also did a Hindi web series “The Jengaburu Curse’ and did a good job in a significant role,’ he adds. She also dabbled with Tamil movies with ‘Vaali Mayil’.“Her performance in Allari Naresh film ‘Aa Okkati Addaku’ received appreciation but it tanked at the box office,” he adds. She appeared in guest appearances in films like ‘Bangarraju’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and now returns as a gun-toting cop in ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’. “She would be hoping to score a hit with this crime comedy," he concludes.