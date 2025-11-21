Farhan Akhtar to Start Shooting ‘Don’ From January
Finally, a date has been set, after multiple delays
Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that he will start shooting Don from January 2026.
In an exclusive chat, he said, “I know it has taken some time. That’s because I was busy acting in 120 Bahadur. Now that the film has been released, I can finally think of getting behind the camera.”
Asked about the cast, he said, “At the moment I can only tell you that Ranveer Singh plays the title role. I am not at liberty to reveal the rest of the cast.” Explaining the delay, he said: “We decided on Ranveer from the outset. But the rest of the casting took time.”
On whether he enjoys acting or directing more, Farhan said, “Honestly, both. I never felt it had to be either-or. When I’m acting, I’m fully into it. When I’m directing, I don’t take on acting assignments.”