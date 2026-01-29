Farhan Akhtar Shifts Focus to Jee Le Zaraa After Don 3 Casting Woes

After the grand success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has reportedly opted out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The move led to the movie being shelved as the lead actress, Kiara Advani and antagonist Vikrant Massey, stepped down from the movie before him.

Earlier, there were rumors that Shah Rukh Khan might return to the franchise, only if Atlee takes the director's chair.

Amidst the confusion, some fresh reports have claimed that Akhtar is pivoting from Don 3 to Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt eager to get moving.

In December, Akhtar cleared the air involving the shelved project by saying it was hectic to align the dates of Chopra, Kaif, and Bhatt for Jee Le Zaraa, announced in 2021.

With everything falling in sync now, the cameras are ready to roll, after five long years.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Akhtar has shifted his immediate focus on Jee Le Zaraa and is back in conversations regarding that, as finding leads for Don 3 is a long and meticulous process.

"Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward," a source shared in the report.

The script of the movie has reportedly been finalized, and the production might also begin in the second quarter of 2026, only if the schedules of the lead actors synchronize. "Farhan has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it’s just about finding that common window," the source mentioned further.