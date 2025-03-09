 Top
Farhan Akhtar Shares a Video from His Concert Celebrating Women’s Day

Entertainment
9 March 2025 12:11 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Pays Tribute to Women, Empowering Them Through Music and His MARD Initiative

Farhan Akhtar celebrates Women’s Day with a powerful concert performance, using music and his MARD initiative to promote gender equality.

Farhan Akhtar, the multifaceted artist known for his contributions to Indian cinema and music, transformed his latest concert into a powerful tribute to women. With his MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) initiative, the actor-director-singer dedicated the entire night to celebrating and empowering women through music and message.

Performing alongside his band, Farhan delivered an electrifying set, blending his soulful voice with lyrics that emphasized themes of strength, equality, and resilience. The concert was much more than just entertainment; it was a statement, reinforcing Farhan’s long-standing commitment to gender equality.

Taking to social media after the event, he shared a video of the night, writing, “Last night at @ifbe.space was filled with love (and beautiful voices as you can hear) … Shout out to @actify.club and our @therealmard warriors for the amazing work they're doing. Thank you to those who took the pledge to be a catalyst for change and work towards an equitable society for all.”

Known for his efforts in writing, directing, producing, and performing, Farhan has consistently used his platform to advocate for change. Through MARD, he has been vocal about breaking stereotypes and promoting respect and safety for women. His passion for the cause was clear during the concert, where he urged his audience to support the movement for gender equality.

The event saw a packed crowd, who cheered not just for his music, but also for the message behind it. As Farhan continues to use his artistry for a greater purpose, this concert stands as yet another testament to his unwavering support for women’s empowerment.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
