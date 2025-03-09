Farhan Akhtar Shares a Video from His Concert Celebrating Women’s Day

Taking to social media after the event, he shared a video of the night, writing, “Last night at @ifbe.space was filled with love (and beautiful voices as you can hear) … Shout out to @actify.club and our @therealmard warriors for the amazing work they're doing. Thank you to those who took the pledge to be a catalyst for change and work towards an equitable society for all.”

Known for his efforts in writing, directing, producing, and performing, Farhan has consistently used his platform to advocate for change. Through MARD, he has been vocal about breaking stereotypes and promoting respect and safety for women. His passion for the cause was clear during the concert, where he urged his audience to support the movement for gender equality.

The event saw a packed crowd, who cheered not just for his music, but also for the message behind it. As Farhan continues to use his artistry for a greater purpose, this concert stands as yet another testament to his unwavering support for women’s empowerment.