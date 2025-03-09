Farhan Akhtar Shares a Video from His Concert Celebrating Women’s Day
Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Pays Tribute to Women, Empowering Them Through Music and His MARD Initiative
Farhan Akhtar, the multifaceted artist known for his contributions to Indian cinema and music, transformed his latest concert into a powerful tribute to women. With his MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) initiative, the actor-director-singer dedicated the entire night to celebrating and empowering women through music and message.
Performing alongside his band, Farhan delivered an electrifying set, blending his soulful voice with lyrics that emphasized themes of strength, equality, and resilience. The concert was much more than just entertainment; it was a statement, reinforcing Farhan’s long-standing commitment to gender equality.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
