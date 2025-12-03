Farhan Akhtar Confirms Jee Le Zaraa Is Finally Happening

Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that the long-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, is officially on track. After years of delays due to the leading ladies’ busy schedules, he revealed that the dates are finally “sorted” and the project is ready to move forward.

The film, conceptualized by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2019, is an all-female road-trip story celebrating friendship—a refreshing departure from the male-centric narratives common in Bollywood. Over the years, progress stalled amid the stars’ packed calendars, causing uncertainty over whether the film would ever materialize.

Farhan Akhtar admitted the delays were “traumatic” and emphasized his commitment by turning down acting offers to focus on directing Jee Le Zaraa. With schedules aligned, he assured fans, “We’ll start soon,” ending years of speculation.

The film is expected to be a landmark for women-centric storytelling in Bollywood, offering a unique take on the road-trip genre with a powerhouse female cast. Audiences are eagerly anticipating Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina sharing the screen in what promises to be a memorable cinematic experience.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College