Farah Khan Reveals Why She Traded Filmmaking for YouTube Career

Bollywood Filmmaker and Choreographer Farah Khan is famous for directing many cult comedy films, which are remembered by audiences even after decades.

But Khan hasn't directed a film for more than a decade now, and recently she opened up about her decision to become a content creator on Youtube.

Khan began uploading videos to YouTube in April 2024, starting with cooking vlogs featuring herself and her cook, Dilip. The series quickly gained popularity and became a hit, drawing millions of subscribers. Currently, she has around 3 million subscribers on YouTube, and 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

On the recent episode of "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle," she revealed the reason for starting her journey on YouTube.

Khan mentioned, "When my movie was not happening, when I wasn't directing, I said come on, let me do YouTube, because I can see the skew. Also, I have 3 kids who go to university next year, and that's bloody expensive. So I just said for a lark, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked."

"Your life can't revolve around another person. I feel happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work actually gives me a lot of pleasure. Also, I feel that for me, I can work till I'm 80 because my work doesn't depend on either my looks or clearly not my body, ever." she added.

Renowned for directing famous movies such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Tees Maar Khan, she said she would love to work for as long as possible.

The upcoming episode of 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' will feature actor Ananya Pandey and is set to premiere on Prime Video at midnight this Thursday.