Fans Widely Share Ram Charan's Pic With Peddi Director

Ram Charan’s upcoming movie, Peddi, is one of the most awaited films of 2026. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the female lead in it. Peddi is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, and the regular shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace.



The director recently shared a picture of himself with Charan from the sets of Peddi, which quickly went viral.



Here's the picture for you; take a look at it:









Charan and the Peddi team are working diligently to complete the film on time, as it is set for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and others will appear in key roles. Peddi is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.

