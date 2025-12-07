Fans Predict This Contestant as Bigg Boss 19 Winner

With just hours left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fans are buzzing with excitement and predictions. The reality show, which began with 18 contestants on August 24 and stretched across more than 100 dramatic days, has now reached its final stage. Only five housemates remain — Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. On Sunday, December 7, one of them will be crowned the winner.

As anticipation builds, social media is flooded with polls, fan wars, and prediction threads, making one thing clear — audiences have their favourites, and they aren’t shy about declaring them. This season, music composer-singer Amaal Mallik has emerged as a strong fan favourite among netizens. In fact, according to an online poll conducted by SCREEN, Amaal has taken a decisive lead and is currently the top contender to win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Of the 5,623 total votes, Amaal bagged a massive 42.6%, positioning him miles ahead of his competitors. His emotional vulnerability, unfiltered personality, and unpredictable nature have kept audiences glued throughout the season, making him one of the most talked-about finalists.

Standing close behind him is entrepreneur-podcaster Tanya Mittal, who secured the second spot with 25.8% of the votes. Tanya’s fiery attitude, confidence, and headline-making moments inside the house have made her a constant topic of discussion, both on the show and across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, television favourite Gaurav Khanna — known for his roles in CID and Anupamaa — earned 15.2% of the votes. Despite having a solid fan base outside the house, his calm and composed gameplay did not translate into winning the majority vote this time. Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More jointly secured 16.4%, proving they have their own loyal fandoms, even though the numbers weren’t enough to outrank the top two.

While current trends suggest the wind is blowing strongly in Aamal Mallik’s direction, Bigg Boss has a long-standing reputation for shocking twists, especially during finales. So the real result will only be known once Salman Khan lifts the winner’s hand on stage.

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale begins streaming live on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, with special guests Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promoting their upcoming film.

As fans eagerly wait, one question dominates the internet: Will Amaal Mallik really win Bigg Boss 19?