Fans Light Up Social Media as Nayanthara’s Birthday Turns Into a Global Celebration

Social media erupted in celebration on Monday as fans across the globe marked the birthday of Nayanthara, widely revered as the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema.

One of the most influential actresses in contemporary Indian film, Nayanthara has headlined several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, including Aramm, Raja Rani, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Maya, Bigil, and the pan-India blockbuster Jawan. Known for effortlessly balancing performance-driven roles with mass entertainers, she has been a filmmaker-favourite for nearly two decades.





Her personal life has also drawn admiration from fans. Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022, and the couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy the same year. Despite her superstar stature, she is known for being grounded and private, connecting with audiences primarily through her work.





Over the years, she has won multiple Filmfare Awards South, Nandi Awards, and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, further strengthening her legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers.

As birthday wishes continue to pour in, fans and celebrities are honouring not just a star, but an enduring icon whose presence makes the screen "light up a little extra" every single time.




