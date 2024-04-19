Top
Fans go berserk as Photos of Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli go viral

19 April 2024 5:58 AM GMT
Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Telugu movie buffs have gone crazy as pictures and videos of Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli emerge on social media on Friday.

Both the stars as reports stated have returned from Dubai and were spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.


The fans speculate their visit to Dubai as the preliminary beginning of their next project.
The much hyped and anticipated project which is reportedly set at a budget of Rs 1000 crore has been named unofficially by fans as 'SSMB29' and is back to spotlight once again as the duo got spotted.
