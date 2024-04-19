Fans go berserk as Photos of Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli go viral

Hyderabad: Telugu movie buffs have gone crazy as pictures and videos of Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli emerge on social media on Friday.

Both the stars as reports stated have returned from Dubai and were spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh back home ♥️ #MaheshBabu was papped along with @ssrajamouli and KL Narayana at the airport 😄 #SSMB29 #MBSSR pic.twitter.com/w9Jt0d0VTx





The fans speculate their visit to Dubai as the preliminary beginning of their next project.

The much hyped and anticipated project which is reportedly set at a budget of Rs 1000 crore has been named unofficially by fans as 'SSMB29' and is back to spotlight once again as the duo got spotted.