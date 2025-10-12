Fans Give Blockbuster Welcome to Superstar Rishab Shetty Outside Gaiety Galaxy

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the blockbuster Kantara: A Legend, has taken the world by storm. Released just a week ago, the film has captivated audiences globally, with theatres witnessing packed shows and euphoric celebrations. Fans, critics, celebrities, and even renowned filmmakers are hailing the film for its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and awe-inspiring visuals. The film’s success at the box office has been truly unprecedented, collecting over ₹500 crore worldwide in just seven days, a clear reflection of its massive love and popularity across the globe.

Adding to the frenzy, Rishab Shetty recently surprised his fans by making an unexpected appearance at a theatre. The crowd erupted in excitement, cheering and chanting his name with unbridled enthusiasm. The atmosphere was nothing short of electric, with fans expressing their love and admiration for the star who brought this divine saga to life.

Rishab Shetty

Now, a video from Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema is going viral, showing fans welcoming Rishab Shetty with thunderous cheers, loud whistles, and showers of flowers. The scene truly reflects the massive craze surrounding the film and its leading man. With such devotion pouring in from every corner, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to reign not just at the box office but also in the hearts of millions across the nation.