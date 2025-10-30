Fans Claim Unfair Eviction of Baseer Ali from Bigg Boss 19, Hint at Tiff with Salman

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 has kept the viewers hooked to their screens. Recently, there was a double eviction in the house, and netizens and Baseer's fans think that the eviction was unfair. Baseer was loved in the house for his intelligence and outspoken nature.



It’s been more than three days since Baseer left the house, and netizens have been urging the show organizers to bring him back. Netizens also shared voting trends on social media, saying that he was topping all the charts. "He was in first place in the voting trends," commented one user on X.



#BringBackBaseerAli is currently trending on social media.



The reason behind this sudden eviction hints at a tiff with the host, Baseer Ali.

