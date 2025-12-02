Fanly Entertainment Launches in India: Revolutionary Platform Connecting Stars, Fans

Fanly Pvt Ltd’s revolutionary new entertainment platform Fanly entertainment was launched with a glittering event at Chennai by Mr. Sivakarthikeyan - Indian Actor & Producer, Padma Bhushan Mr. Pullela Gopichand - Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton, Mr. Gukesh - World Chess Champion & Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee and Mr. Manikandan Thangarathnam - Senior Director of Engineering, Uber together with Fanly co-founders Saravanan Kanagaraju and Srinivasan Babu.

Fanly is a first-of-its-kind, consolidated fan engagement App that revolutionises the way how stars and their fans interact. Fanly entertainment brings together top stars and passionate fans in one dynamic, interactive space. In today’s world where chaotic feeds, fake news, fake ids and more float in the digital space, Fanly aims to provide a safe space where fans can celebrate emotions without exploitation.

Founders say, “Cinema is one of the hottest and most demanded forms of entertainment in India, and yet there isn’t much digital space that truly connects the community until now. With Fanly, fans get unprecedented access to the industry and its stars, while empowering stars to build in growing their personal fanbases. Whether you are a national star, a regional star, or just someone who loves the industry, Fanly’s entertainment platform is your new home and set to take fan engagement to a new level.

Mr. Sivakarthikeyan said, "I think of my fans as my family and the name Fanly is synonymous with family. I think this will bring a very positive environment to interact in a friendly way. Today , many apps use negativity for traction so I am happy they have come up with an app for positive engagement."

Mr. Gukesh Dommaraju, World Chess Champion says "I feel Fanly will be a new kind of social media free from negativity and the bombardment of information."

Padma Bhushan Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton said, "What Role models would be sharing on Fanly would be invaluable to kids and help them dream that they could be like them."

Mr.Saravanan Kanagaraju, Co-founder, Fanly says. "No one celebrates fandom like we Indians do. Fanly gives fans unfiltered information directly from stars and celebrities. It also uses AI to remove negativity."

Mr. Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director of Engineering, Uber says," Fanly is a platform that brings together fans and celebrities. Fans get to learn from them and interact and express themselves. Imagine the happiness when a fan shares an idea and the celebrity responds back."





What Sets Fanly Apart:

● Direct Fan Engagement: Stars will share exclusive content, send personalized updates, and host private fan events.

● Fan Empowerment: Fans gain access to fan clubs, personalized shoutouts, exclusive merchandise, and earn rewards for positive behaviour.

● AI-Driven Safety: The Senti’meter, Fanly’s proprietary AI tool, promotes a respectful community by moderating content without restricting constructive feedback/criticism, while rewarding positivity.

● Community Media: Safe, curated space where celebrities and fans build meaningful, interactive relationships beyond the noise of traditional social platforms.

● Robust Technology: Cloud-native, scalable, and seamlessly integrated — Fanly is built for the future of entertainment.

