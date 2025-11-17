Fan Backlash: Rajamouli's Remarks On Hanuman Stir Massive Online Disappointment

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently attended a grand event at Ramoji Film City for his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. However, a clip from the event, in which he speaks about Lord Hanuman while admitting he is an atheist, has gone viral and triggered strong reactions online.

During the event, after a brief technical glitch, Rajamouli openly stated that he does not believe in God and shared a personal incident. “I don’t have much faith in God. My father came earlier and said that Hanuman is behind me and is guiding me. As soon as this happened, I got angry. Is this how He guides me?” he said.



As the clip circulated widely, several netizens expressed disappointment and accused Rajamouli of disrespecting Lord Hanuman. Some demanded a public apology, while others questioned his choice of words. Comments online ranged from calling his remarks “unacceptable” to accusing him of blaming God for a minor technical issue.



One user wrote, “Too disappointed with SS Rajamouli sir’s remarks regarding Lord Hanuman. He may be an atheist, but making such comments about God is completely unacceptable.” Another commented, “He didn’t give credit to God when he got success, but when there’s a small setback, he is ready to blame God.”



Criticism continued with comments like, “Why blame Hanuman when your team couldn’t handle a technical glitch? Blame the technicians instead,” and “There was no need to drag Hanuman ji into this. This attitude is not good.”



Another user posted a long, strongly worded message: “Atheism against Hanuman ji is unacceptable, Mr. Rajamouli. On the contrary, you are trying to fool the audience and make money in the name of Shree Ram, which is pathetic. Please remember, where there is Jai Shree Ram, Hanuman ji follows and is worshipped by crores of Indians. Don’t underestimate the power of aam janta; they made you Rajamouli.”



The filmmaker has not yet responded to the backlash. Whether the controversy will impact the buzz around Varanasi remains to be seen.