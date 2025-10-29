‘Family Tourist’ Director Abishan Jeevinth Receives BMW Gift

Abishan Jeevinth, the director behind the blockbuster Tourist Family, has received a luxurious BMW car from producer Magesh Raj Pasilian as a wedding gift and a token of appreciation for their successful collaboration.



The film, starring Sasi Kumar and Simran, turned out to be one of 2025’s biggest hits, grossing an impressive ₹75 crore at the box office despite being made on a modest ₹5 crore budget.



In Tamil cinema, producers often celebrate success through heartfelt gestures, and Magesh Raj Pasilian—known for backing small-budget yet high-quality films—has once again lived up to that reputation. The producer, who previously delivered acclaimed projects like Good Night, Lover, and Tourist Family, is known for nurturing strong creative partnerships.



The BMW gift not only marks Abishan’s upcoming wedding on October 31 but also highlights the strong bond between the director and producer. The duo is already teaming up again for Abishan’s next film, starring Anaswara Rajan, which has reportedly completed its shoot.



Meanwhile, Tourist Family continues to enjoy a successful digital run, streaming on Jio Hotstar in multiple languages. With Abishan Jeevinth’s next release on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the promising filmmaker delivers next.