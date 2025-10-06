Family Time Sparks Tears, Truths, and Tensions in the Rise and Fall Tower

The latest episode of Rise and Fall opened on a heartfelt yet tense note as Dhanashree and Arbaaz confronted the fallout from the previous night’s drama. Dhanashree , visibly emotional, defended her actions, explaining that when Arbaaz was sent to the Basement, others celebrated his downfall in front of her.

“Mujhe bohot bura lagta tha… knowing ki mere liye ye show karna bhi bohot difficult tha. Main bahar se itni hate lekar aayi hoon, phir bhi maine kabhi Arbaaz ka saath nahi chhoda,” she said, asserting that despite the noise, her loyalty never wavered. Arbaaz, however, questioned her consistency, asking why she ranked someone else higher during the self-assessment task if she truly considered him her closest ally.

Dhanashree stood by her reasoning, saying, “Main unreasonable nahi ho sakti. Dost ki wajah se aaj main 6th rank par hun.” She also addressed Nikki Tamboli’s sharp remarks from the previous day, saying, “Main bewakoof nahi hoon. Woh jaankar mere saamne woh sab bol rahi thi… maine ek baar bhi aapke against kuch nahi bola. ” The conversation grew heavier as Dhanashree expressed that her support for Arbaaz went unacknowledged: “Jitne log aapke against gaye hain, main hamesha aapke saath rahi hoon. The least I deserved was a thank you.”

The moment ended with Dhanashree breaking down, apologizing if her choices hurt him, and taking a step back from the friendship: “Mujhe ab justify nahi karna hai. Main apne past ki galtiyan repeat nahi karna chahti.” The emotional tone carried into Family Week, as loved ones made surprise entries into the Tower.

Aaditya Narayan’s wife joined him in the Basement, while Nayandeep’s mother’s arrival brought warmth, sweets and laughter among the contestants. Arjun’s reunion with his young son turned the Tower tender, as he broke down seeing him. Kiku too was moved to tears upon seeing his son. Aarush’s father’s entry brought another wave of heartfelt emotion, as he hugged his son tightly.





Bali’s joy turned bittersweet as he received a voice call from his mother instead of an in-person visit, leaving him visibly emotional. With family reunions stirring old emotions, unresolved bonds finding closure, and new insecurities surfacing, the Tower stands on the edge of yet another emotional storm. As Family Week continues, the question remains, will these connections heal old wounds or open new cracks in the game of Rise and Fall?

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers.

