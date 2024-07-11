‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ questions generational patriarchy and endorses gender equality," says producer Anand Pandit

In 2022, Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah produced ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate,’ a blockbuster family drama and this year, the duo will unveil its eagerly awaited sequel ‘Fakt Purusho Maate.’ Written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, the film has generated a massive buzz and Pandit explains why ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’ is all set to create new thematic benchmarks. He says, "This story questions generational patriarchy and endorses gender equality. It is an attempt to build intergenerational harmony within families and promote a more progressive understanding of gender roles. This is a delightful and insightful comedy that explores the inner world of men and also celebrates the unique perspectives and lived experiences of each generation."



He also says that cinema can be a purveyor of meaningful entertainment and constructive messaging and adds, "Wit and humour are the best vehicles to communicate the importance of embracing our differences and celebrating what we have in common. Patriarchy has long dictated gender roles and 'Fakt Purusho Maate' changes this narrative by depicting the conflict between tradition and modernity."





'Fakt Purusho Maate' revolves around the protagonist Purshottam, who returns from the afterlife to interfere with his grandson Brijesh's marriage to his childhood sweetheart. "I am looking forward to seeing how the family audience the film is intended for will react to the unusual theme," Pandit concludes.

Another highlight of the film is megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who delivers an unforgettable performance as God in the film. 'Fakt Purusho Maate' is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah and is written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. The cast includes Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala. The film is expected to release around Janmashtami.

