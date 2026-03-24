Fake News Alert: Shah Rukh Khan Did Not Praise Dhurandhar 2

A viral social media post claiming that superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised the recently released film Dhurandhar 2 has been confirmed as fake. The made-up Instagram story featured a screenshot where the actor supposedly called the movie a masterpiece and expressed a desire to work with director Aditya Dhar.



However, fact-checkers and fans soon discovered that no such update existed on the actor's official social media handles. The image appears to be digitally altered to capitalize on the massive success of the sequel.



So far, no major Bollywood actor has praised Dhurandhar 2. All praise has come from southern Indian stars, particularly the likes of Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Superstar Rajinikanth. R

anveer Singh's Bollywood colleagues are yet to publicly show their admiration for the movie's content and phenomenal box-office performance even though it is well on its way to enter the Rs 1000 Cr mark this week.

