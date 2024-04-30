Here are five FaFa movies to watch while you wait for Pushpa 2

Fahadh Faasil, often referred to as FaFa, has become one of the latest buzzwords in South Indian cinema, with his well-received roles beyond and including Malayalam movies. Since his notable appearances in Tamil films like Maamannan (2023) and Super Deluxe (2019), Faasil has garnered a wide fan base among non-Malayalee cinephiles.



After his well-received roles in recent flicks like Vikram and Aavesham, he is next set to act in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first movie in the franchise, Pushpa - The Rise, was a sweeping success at a time when movies were struggling to find an audience in theatres after the COVID hiatus. Faasil’s portrayal of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the egotistic police officer villain to the working class mass hero played by Allu Arjun, was well-received, and news is that the Mollywood actor will have more screen time in the sequel.

If you haven’t tried your hand at Malayalam flicks yet and haven’t had the chance to see him in many movies, here are five movies handpicked to help you get to know his craft better:





Maheshinte Prathikaram(2016) - One has to mention Maheshinte Prathikaram while talking about Faasil’s career. Even though this wasn’t his first movie, this was the movie that fixed Faasil’s seat among the top actors of Mollywood. The nature of the movie required him to act with a subtlety he dutifully fulfils. He plays a small-town simpleton and proves to be an asset to the intelligent humour.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Duration: 2 hours

Available on: Manorama Max/Amazon Prime

Trivia: This film was remade into Telugu as Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya.





North 24 Kaatham (2013) - Faasil’s nuanced performance as a geeky software engineer with obsessive-compulsive tendencies is spot-on in this movie. While the movie finds in lighter moments using this character arc, it also delves into the complexities of it. This road movie puts together a motley of well-written characters portrayed by seasoned actors like Swathi Reddy and Nedumudy Venu among others.

Genre: Adventure/Drama

Duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Available on: Hotstar/Amazon Prime/Youtube

Trivia: Fahadh won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in this film.





Amen(2013): This movie saw another collaboration between Fahadh Faasil and Swathi Reddy playing the lead roles, although with a completely different equation. Amen was Mollywood’s version of a musical romantic comedy set in a quaint village in Kerala. Under Lijo Jose Pellisery’s (Angamaly Diaries fame) direction, Faasil proves to be a versatile actor who can excel in unconventional roles and narrative styles. The film is a must-watch for its use of magical realism with its narrative style and exceptional cinematography.

Genre: Musical/Romance/Drama

Duration: 2hours 45 minutes

Available on: Sun NXT/Youtube

Trivia: Pellisery’s Angamaly Diaries is remade in Telugu as Falaknuma Das.





Kumbalangi Nights(2019): In this compelling family drama, centered around the lives of four brothers in a small fishing village, Faasil plays the role of a complex antagonist. This emotionally rich film excels in its exploration of the characters' palpable human flaws and Faasil’s ‘Shammi’ is presented as a pseudo-traditionalist who values appearances and rigid patriarchal norms. His character is both comedic and terrifying, showing subtle psychopathic tendencies. The complexity of Shammi is revealed gradually, making him one of Faasil's most memorable characters

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Available on: Amazon Prime/Youtube





Varathan(2018): Unlike many of Faasil’s other films, which often explore complex emotional or social themes through drama and romance, "Varathan" is a gripping thriller. A character that is initially shown as passive and tries to avoid conflict, Faasil masterfully portrays Aby’s gradual transformation to confront his fears, which takes the movie into its thrilling action climax.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Available on: Hotstar