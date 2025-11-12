Fact Check: Trisha Krishnan's Table Doesn't Feature TVK Logo

There were rumors that Trisha Krishnan and Tamil superstar Vijay have been dating, but the duo have never spoken about their alleged relationship. The rumors resurface every time Vijay is spotted with Trisha. Not long ago, Trisha sent out birthday wishes for Vijay by sharing a sweet picture on her social media.













Trisha always stays active on social media, and she recently shared two mirror selfie pics with her Instagram followers. A picture allegedly showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) logo is making the rounds, but it is an edited picture. The original picture shared by Trisha shows the table as having no logo. Currently, the edited picture has gone viral on social media.



The duo of Ghilli and Leo have not given attention to rumour-mongers.

