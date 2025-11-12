 Top
Home » Entertainment

Fact Check: Trisha Krishnan's Table Doesn't Feature TVK Logo

Entertainment
12 Nov 2025 11:12 AM IST

The rumors resurface every time Vijay is spotted with Trisha.

Fact Check: Trisha Krishnans Table Doesnt Feature TVK Logo
x
Trisha.

There were rumors that Trisha Krishnan and Tamil superstar Vijay have been dating, but the duo have never spoken about their alleged relationship. The rumors resurface every time Vijay is spotted with Trisha. Not long ago, Trisha sent out birthday wishes for Vijay by sharing a sweet picture on her social media.




Trisha always stays active on social media, and she recently shared two mirror selfie pics with her Instagram followers. A picture allegedly showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) logo is making the rounds, but it is an edited picture. The original picture shared by Trisha shows the table as having no logo. Currently, the edited picture has gone viral on social media.

The duo of Ghilli and Leo have not given attention to rumour-mongers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
trisha krishnan actor vijay 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X