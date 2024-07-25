A Tribute to Kargil's Heroes on Audible

Hyderabad: As the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War approaches, there's no better time to deep dive and explore the stories that defined this historic conflict. From untold tales of bravery and sacrifice to firsthand accounts from those who led the charge, these audiobooks and films offer a tribute to the heroes of Kargil. Each story outdoes the other and by the end of it, we are certain you would be in complete awe of our soldiers and everything they do for us at the border. With this curated listen- and watch- list, enrich your understanding and appreciation of one of India's most significant military victories.





To Listen:

Kargil: Untold Stories From The War

Platform: Audible







What drives a martyr's father to visit a young Kashmiri girl every year? What compels an elderly man in Palampur to relentlessly seek justice for his fallen soldier son? Like the title of this audiobook suggests, there are many untold tales of a war that remain buried beneath the surface. We know just a fraction of the things that actually occurred. In Kargil: Untold Stories From The War, the author speaks to war survivors and martyrs’ families, and brings to light stories of extraordinary human courage from the mountains of Kargil. Tune in and uncover the stories that deserve to be heard!



Kargil: From Surprise To Victory Platform: Audible







Audible brings to you the story of the Kargil War from the man in charge, General V. P. Malik. Malik was the Chief of the Indian Army at the time of the war. He led the planning, coordination and execution of the operation. In this audiobook, the author shares his first hand experience at Kargil along with afterthoughts on important lessons for India’s defence preparedness. This book is a testimony to the unparalleled heroism displayed by our troops. Listen to this story by the General who led the Indian army through an operation which went onto become a benchmark for bravery.



The Kargil Girl Platform: Audible







Written by the Kargil girl herself, Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena shares with us her nerve wracking story from the war. She was 29 years old when she was called in to help at the war zone. This call came at a time when female pilots were yet to be employed in war zones. From airdropping vital supplies to Indian troops in the Dras and Batalik regions and evacuating casualties in the midst of the ongoing battle, to informing seniors of enemy positions - she fearlessly discharged her duties during this important war for India. In the book, she elaborates several incidents from the war including one of narrowly escaping a Pakistani rocket missile during one of her sorties. Tune into her autobiography to know how Gunjan Saxena rightfully earned the name of The Kargil Girl.



The Kargil Story: Tales of Valour and Sacrifice from the summer of 1999 Platform: Audible









There were five important battles which were the turning points in the Kargil War for India—namely, Tololing, Tiger Hill, Three Pimples, Pt. 4875, and Khalubar. In this audiobook, Deepak Surana, gives us a glimpse of these five very crucial combats. He brings to us stories directly from over 100 heroes who fought on the line of fire for us. These stories talk of not just camaraderie between soldiers even in the harshest circumstances but also of unbeatable courage and a bulletproof spirit. Stay tuned to discover astonishing stories from this audiobook, which is set to release on 26th July on Audible.



To Watch: Shershaah Platform: Amazon Prime







This biographical war film is inspired from the life of Captain Vikram Batra. During the Kargil War, Batra exposed himself to enemy fire while trying to evacuate an injured soldier. He was shot in the head and chest This was just 19 days before Kargil Vijay Diwas. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest Indian military decoration, for his courage and sacrifice during the Kargil War. Batra was loved and admired by his fellow soldiers and was given the codename “Shershaah’. The movie Shershaah captures his contribution to the Kargil War alongside his love story with Dimple Cheema. The roles are played by the much-loved Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.



Lakshya Platform: Netflix



