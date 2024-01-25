Sam Bahadur to Tiranga: Movies on Zee Theatre on Republic Day

Every year, January 26 marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. It is a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit and struggles of the millions who fought for the sovereignty of India as a free-spirited democracy. As we gear up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, here are some compelling stories steeped in patriotic fervour. These movies and teleplays also prompt us to diligently safeguard the values enshrined by India's Constitution.

An overview:

Shobhayatra

This Zee Theatre teleplay is a thought-provoking work that delves into the erosion of values in modern society, portraying the pervasive influence of corruption and greed. Directed for the stage by Ganesh Yadav and filmed by Attar Singh Saini, it is the Hindi adaptation of Shafaat Khan’s Marathi classic, ‘Shobhayatra’. The narrative unfolds around six working professionals who, on Independence Day, launch a plan to embody the roles of iconic leaders such as Gandhi, Bose, Tilak, Nehru, Rani Laxmibai, and Babu Genu. What emerges is an ironic study of their personas in contrast to the roles they are portraying. This satire features Anand Alkunte, Ayaz Khan, Chirag Vohra, Mansi Multani, Nikhil Ratnaparakhi and Sumukha in major roles. This teleplay will be aired on Tata Play Theatre on January 28.

Sam Bahadur

Featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, ‘Sam Bahadur’ is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the 7th Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. Recognised as one of the most valorous officers in the Indian army, Manekshaw played a pivotal role in five wars and became the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film portrays the inspiring life and wartime leadership of Sam Bahadur. The cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Arora, Monuj Borkotoky, and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles. The movie will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from January 26.

Seven

Imagine a scenario where a group of retired freedom fighters breaks out of their old-age home to join the Republic Day parade, determined to fulfil the dying wish of their friend. ‘Seven,’ the Zee Theatre teleplay, highlights the grit and courage of these neglected senior citizens who have been abandoned by both their families and the nation. In a compelling tale, they prove that the pursuit of freedom and patriotism is interconnected, and age cannot hinder one from safeguarding these values. This Hindi adaptation of Catherine O’Reilly and Tim Churchill's play, ‘The Magnificent Seven’, features Pawan Maskara, Beena Banerjee, Kanwaljeet Singh, Shubha Khote, Yusuf Hussain, and Utkarsh Mazumdar. Filmed by Nitin Shingal, it is scheduled to be aired on January 26 on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active, and D2H Rangmanch Active.

Code Name: Tiranga

Fuelled by breathtaking action sequences led by Parineeti Chopra, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ emerges as an enthralling spy thriller. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film recounts the tale of Durga Devi Singh, alias Ismat, embarking on an unwavering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time, where sacrifice becomes her sole choice. Produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Film Hangar, the movie features Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Shershaah

This biographical war film is inspired by the life of Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War. 'Shershaah' stars Sidharth Malhotra in this sincere tribute to the Kargil war hero and magnificently showcases his valour and patriotism. This inspirational and emotional biopic also marked the Hindi debut of Tamil director Vishnuvardhan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie features Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer, and Shataf Figar. 'Shershaah' is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.