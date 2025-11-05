Expensive Food and Beverages Killing Viewership In Theatres

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the skyrocketing prices of food and beverages in multiplexes, cautioning that unchecked rates could drive moviegoers away and leave cinema halls deserted.



A small tub of popcorn now costs over ₹500 — and with caramel or cheese, the price crosses ₹700. A soft drink that sells for ₹50 outside the theatre is priced at more than ₹400 inside, while even a half-litre water bottle can touch ₹100 at the counter. Combined with ticket rates between ₹400 and ₹1,200, a family outing to the movies has turned into a luxury rather than a casual weekend plan.



“Cinema has become unaffordable for middle and lower-class audiences due to exorbitant ticket prices and food costs. Nowadays, even a cup of coffee costs ₹350. Earlier, families could easily enjoy snacks at the theatre, but not anymore,” says director Teja, who also owns a swanky cinema in Visakhapatnam.



He adds, “A pack of popcorn that sells for ₹100 in single-screen theatres is priced between ₹500 and ₹700 in multiplexes. Add soft drinks and nachos, and a family ends up spending nearly ₹1,000 — that’s simply unaffordable for most people. These prices are keeping middle-class audiences and youngsters away from theatres.”



Teja also points to a similar situation in Mumbai. “Exorbitant rates in Hindi cinema multiplexes have already forced audiences to stay away. A top multiplex official once admitted that they earn more from food and beverages than from ticket sales. Multiplexes aim for fewer customers and higher profits, while single screens rely on larger footfalls and affordable pricing.”



He further emphasizes that single screens offer a more immersive experience: “They have bigger screens and better sound systems, giving audiences a larger-than-life feel. Multiplexes, on the other hand, often reduce screen sizes to accommodate more theatres, which kills the excitement of movie watching.”



The outspoken director also points to the recent bandh by several theatres in two Telugu states. “Exhibitors in Telugu states are struggling because audiences are avoiding cinemas due to high ticket rates and visiting only for star-studded movies, while ignoring lesser ones. No doubt, snacks in multiplexes cost four to five times more than in single screens,” he concludes.

However, a leading exhibitor offers a different perspective. “Ticket and snack prices have been debated for years, but some multiplexes provide top-class ambience, premium food, and a great viewing experience. Many professionals and businessmen, after a long day’s work, like to unwind in comfort. They deserve that luxury. Ultimately, viewers should choose the experience and price that suit them best,” he says.