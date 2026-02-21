Expedite Voter Mapping Survey: Telangana CEO Tells Poll Officials

Hyderabad:Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday directed electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to intensify and expedite the ongoing voter mapping survey (progency mapping), a preparatory exercise for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Accompanied by Hyderabad district election officer R.V. Karnan, the CEO conducted a surprise field inspection of the mapping exercise in Secunderabad Assembly constituency, visiting Polling Station 211 at Manikeshwarnagar and Polling Station 12 in the Charminar Assembly constituency. They interacted with booth level officers (BLOs) and supervisors to assess their understanding of the mapping process and sought details on the methodology being followed and reviewed the progress achieved so far.



The BLOs informed CEO Sudarshan Reddy that they were conducting door-to-door verification, comparing entries in the 2002 electoral roll with the 2025 draft roll. As part of the progeny mapping exercise, details of family members of voters whose names appeared in the 2002 list were being collected and cross-verified with the current electoral roll to ensure accuracy and inclusion, wherever applicable.



Addressing officials, Sudarshan Reddy emphasised that progency mapping should be carried out meticulously in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He stressed the need to complete the exercise in a time-bound manner while ensuring accuracy, transparency and comprehensiveness in the electoral rolls.

