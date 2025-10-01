Expectant Mom Katrina Kaif Radiates Joy at Brother-in-Law Sunny Kaushal's Bash

Soon-to-be-mother Katrina Kaif was glowing as she celebrated her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's birthday recently. Pictures from the intimate bash, shared by Mini Mathur on social media, show the actress looking visibly happy and radiant.



Katrina, who is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal, was spotted in a chic red and white dress, smiling brightly as she posed with friends and family.

The celebratory snaps offer a glimpse of the star heroine's pregnancy glow in the run-up to the couple welcoming their new addition.



The news of the pregnancy was recently shared by Katrina and Vicky, who posted the joyous announcement on social media. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the couple wrote in a joint caption, confirming the exciting journey ahead.



Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a private and beautiful ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.



On the work front, both actors continue to have busy schedules. Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently enjoyed the success of his film Chhaava and is now set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated project, Love and War.

